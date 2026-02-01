Grammy Host Takes Vicious Shot At Trump Amid New Epstein Files Dump

Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah took a vicious shot at President Donald Trump timed perfectly to the latest dump of documents from the Epstein Files just days ago.

The music stars came out to shine on Sunday night at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, during which outrage over Trump and his deportation operations across the country had its moment — and then some.

At the pre-show, artists like Kehlani lashed out at President Donald Trump and his policy. Gloria Estefan also spoke out against the crackdown.

Olivia Dean accepted her award with a short speech that acknowledged her immigrant grandparents — to an eruption of cheers from the crowd — and celebrated their “bravery.”

Bad Bunny earned cheers for his anti-ICE acceptance speech.

Pop superstar Billie Eilish spoke out against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in an emotional Grammy acceptance speech urging people to “keep protesting.”

Noah provided a few moments of his own. He opened the show with a monologue that included a big butt-related dig at Trump and Nikki Minaj.

And after Eilish’s win, he took a couple of shots at Trump pegged to former pal Jeffrey Epstein:

GRAMMY HOST TREVOR NOAH: Well there you have it, Song of the Year. Congratulations, Billie Eilish! Wow! That is a Grammy that every artist wants. Almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton. So, oh I told you it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it? Thanks. And what an amazing night it’s been. Can I just say, I mean, every single performance we’ve seen, like the ones who stuck out, Sabrina Carpenter, that was so insane. She brought an actual airplane out on stage. It had no door, so I’m assuming it was a Boeing. You know, Lady Gaga brought the house down while looking like one of the bosses from Elden Ring. That was wild. Justin Bieber. That performance is stuck in my head. It was so precise. It was captivating. He had us. And in the boxers, one wrong move. One wrong move. We would have had to put the show on OnlyFans. That was brave.

Watch above via CBS.

