Michael Keaton’s ‘Julian Assange’ is Behind Bars With Loco ‘Lori Loughlin’ in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live took a break from Trumpian politics this week, instead, setting their cold open in a prison with some famous inmates, including Lori Loughlin, Michael Avenatti and Julian Assange.

Kate McKinnon played Loughlin who announced that her crime was that she “paid 500 grand to a women’s crew coach to say my daughter was good at rowing. I’m loco.”

“You paid 500 grand for USC?” a prisoner asked in disbelief.

Then after she admitted that she paid 100 grand to the Nation of Islam to gain her admittance and was now “Brother Becky,” one of the prisoners said the former Full House star won’t survive in prison.

“Oh, really? You think prison is hard. I have done 68 Hallmark movies. I’ve seen hell, man,” she replied.

The next straight from the news prisoner was Michael Avenatti played by Pete Davidson.

Davidson as Avenatti said he was “so shady that a porn star once said that she needed to distance herself from me. And you know what the worst part is? I might still run for president. Avenatti/Baldwin 2020.”

Last but not least Michael Keaton made a surprise cameo as Assange.

Assange detailed his crazy crimes as the “King of Chaos” before announcing he needed the bathroom to take a “Wikileaks.”

