SNL Sneaks in Dig at Greta Thunberg-Trump Feud in Cold Open: ‘Grow Up’

Saturday Night Live returned this week, using the end of it’s cold open to sneak in a quick dig at President Donald Trump’s feud with Greta Thunberg.

The sketch mainly concerned various conversations around the country about politics, but ended with an appearance by Thunberg played by Kate McKinnon.

“Donald Trump, step to me and I will come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle,”McKinnon playing Thunberg said. “And I cannot believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up.”

Last week, SNL brought in special guests like James Cordon and Jimmy Fallon to play Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau, snubbing Alec Baldwin’s Trump at a NATO conference lunch room.

The Dec. 14 episode saw Scarlett Johansson hosting and Niall Horan as the musical guest.

SNL veteran Eddie Murphy and musical guest Lizzo will close out the year on Dec. 21.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]