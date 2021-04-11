SNL Weekend Update Mocks Matt Gaetz for Bragging About His Supporters: ‘Who’s Next…The Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update kicked off by mocking Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) recent scandal regarding the investigation for his alleged participation in a sex trafficking scheme with an indicted former tax collector in Florida.

“Our favorite Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has slid back into the news but this time it’s good — I’m kidding. It’s still the sex stuff,” quipped host Colin Jost.

“Allegedly he sent $900 on Venmo to a sex trafficker who then forwarded that same exact money to three young women in payments labeled ‘Tuition and school,’ which, if true, would make him the only congressman actually helping with student loans,” said Jost.

He remarked about Gaetz’s speech Friday to the Women for America First Summit, “which is a nice change to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz.”

Jost then noted how Gaetz had bragged about the support he was getting from other GOP politicians, including former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“Oh, no,” said Jost in mock dismay. “Did he think those were good character references? Who is next on his list? The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

