‘The Truth Will Prevail!’ A Defiant Gaetz Speaks at ‘Save America Summit’ Amid Scandal

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) spoke at the Women for America First event at Trump National Doral on Friday and said he “won’t be intimidated.”

Gaetz has come under intense scrutiny after a recent report said he’s the subject of a DOJ sex trafficking investigation. The Florida Republican has repeatedly denied the charges and said that he was targeted in an extortion scheme.

At the “Save America Summit” Friday, Gaetz made a point of pushing the false claim the 2020 election was stolen as he listed off a number of examples showing “I’ll take on the establishment of both parties.”

“‘We have your back.’ That is the sentiment I have heard from thousands of Americans. At restaurants, walking through public parks, sometimes just out on the street, in e-mails, online donations. And I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” he said.

He singled out Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan for thanks after their words of support, and Gaetz also thanked the “MAGA nation.”

“I have not yet begun to fight for the country I love and for the nation I know benefits from America first principles!” Gaetz said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

He referenced “the smears against me” and said they’re “distortions of his personal life” and “wild conspiracy theories.”

“I won’t be intimidated by a lying media, and I won’t be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with,” Gaetz said. “The truth will prevail.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]