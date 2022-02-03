Susan Sarandon Faces Intense Backlash for Comparing Cops Gathering at NYPD Officer’s Funeral to ‘Fascism’

Susan Sarandon is facing intense backlash for a recent post comparing cops gathering at the funeral of slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera to “fascism.”

The actress shared a tweet from writer Danny Haiphong, which said, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” over an image of officers assembling on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue last week.

“So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” Sarandon added over the original tweet.

Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora were shot last month while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, which involved a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

Thousands of officers, as well as elected officials, friends and family, and members of the public, gathered in Manhattan to pay their respects to the officers this week, yet Sarandon viewed the congregation as a nefarious affair.

Nobody seemed to agree with Sarandon’s take, as the Thelma & Louise star was roundly blasted on Twitter for “lacking in class and decency.”

Dear Republicans — Susan Sarandon is not ours. She hasn’t voted for a Democrat in a long time. Maybe she’s one of those false flag operations you guys are whispering about all the time. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 3, 2022

Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it’s no wonder why you’re a D-list actor https://t.co/y4iIUV6IxB — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) February 3, 2022

Also outrageous – not to mention completely lacking in class and decency: far-left kook Susan Sarandon attacking #NYPD as officers gather to honor a murdered officer — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) February 3, 2022

You’re a Great Actress @SusanSarandon …. But Come On Now with this incendiary tweet. It’s a police officers funeral. 27 yrs old & ambushed while he was trying to help someone! And you’re minimizing & criticizing cops attending the funeral?? #nypd #WilbertMora https://t.co/lZ28yMLcKX — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) February 3, 2022

What’s it like to be this Stupid!? https://t.co/x1abBVayMh — Saverio Guerra (@saverio825) February 3, 2022

If I were Susan Sarandon I wouldn’t be calling attention to people whose jobs aren’t needed. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2022

Thank you, @SusanSarandon, for showing us all what a wretched piece of garbage you are. Now we all know. https://t.co/0ihWJeEqed — Judge Alex Ferrer (@judgealexferrer) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is occasionally a wonderful actress — and also apparently a brain-addled woman. (After endorsing Jill Stein instead of Hillary Clinton in the election that gave us Donald Trump, she should’ve stayed out of politics for the rest of her days.) https://t.co/axr6TyJhg8 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 3, 2022

Area lady unfamiliar with the concept of shift work. https://t.co/ueCXaF0njW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 3, 2022

Congratulations, Susan Sarandon! You’re now the poster child of an angry, woke, liberal, pro-criminal, anti-law and order jerk. There are other more fitting titles, but it only gets more vulgar from here. pic.twitter.com/rwgcqSd1jD — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) February 3, 2022

@SusanSarandon those were Heroes paying their last respects to two fallen brothers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Two of those heroes mourning the loss of their brothers in blue are my sons. Have respect you irrelevant, washed up actress! What do you contribute? https://t.co/ZA7fyTjwDX — Rep. Maureen Madden (@RepMadden) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is a great actress, because she managed to convince you that she had a brain for all these years! — Saverio Guerra (@saverio825) February 3, 2022

All Decent People on The Left: “We’re not with Susan Sarandon.” pic.twitter.com/1zlcgV5fHY — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon’s opinions are trash. She’s done enough damage. Ignore her. https://t.co/j6EtGtagYp — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) February 3, 2022

People are reacting to Susan Sarandon’s tweet + claiming she represents the left (she doesn’t), it’s good time to remember that Republicans are the only people who actually voted to defund police. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 3, 2022

Does anyone like Susan Sarandon at this point? — Alan Bennett Ilagan (@alanilagan) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is going to piss off enough people on both sides of the corrupted duopoly that they’ll turn her into a viable option for president in 2024 by endlessly propping her up as the ultimate threat to the status quo. — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is actually a wonderful actress. That being said, when she’s not reading the words of others or acting how they’ve told her to act, she’s a complete garbage dumpster of a person. — All of the conservatism, none of the Trumpism (@SweetieWalker) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is a horrible person. Not because she’s an extreme leftist who hates Democrats, but because she’s cold and heartless. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 3, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com