Susan Sarandon Faces Intense Backlash for Comparing Cops Gathering at NYPD Officer’s Funeral to ‘Fascism’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 3rd, 2022, 10:24 am
 
Susan Sarandon at 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization - Red Carpet

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon is facing intense backlash for a recent post comparing cops gathering at the funeral of slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera to “fascism.”

The actress shared a tweet from writer Danny Haiphong, which said, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” over an image of officers assembling on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue last week.

“So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” Sarandon added over the original tweet.

Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora were shot last month while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, which involved a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

Thousands of officers, as well as elected officials, friends and family, and members of the public, gathered in Manhattan to pay their respects to the officers this week, yet Sarandon viewed the congregation as a nefarious affair.

Nobody seemed to agree with Sarandon’s take, as the Thelma & Louise star was roundly blasted on Twitter for “lacking in class and decency.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: