Two NYPD officers who helped a distressed woman off the Brooklyn Bridge were focused on making sure she was okay first and foremost, they told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum today.

“At the end of the day, like I said, we’re human, and the best way to understand somebody is to put yourself in their shoes,” Officer Christian Yepes said. “With the training and everything, that is what they tell us, try your best to understand that person, be empathic towards them, try to understand why they are there. And the training emphasizes that, and also emphasizes that sometimes it’s not necessarily what you say but how you say it.”

Yepes was assisted by Detective Eric Miller, who has 19 years of experience with the unit. “Basically, my objective was to support him,” he said in reference to Yepes. “When you are talking to somebody, you tend to run out of words, things to say. He did a phenomenal job keeping her engaged, [which] gave us time to plan if anything went south.”

Miller continued, “It gave us time to come up with scenarios where we could have something in the water or something like that. [We] did a pretty good job of keeping her engaged and he was helping come up with a plan to either grab her or talk her off.”

The pair was also aware of the fact that they could have fallen off the bridge while assisting the woman.

This was also the first time Yepes had been called to such a situation. “In that moment, I am just focused on making sure she is okay, making sure everybody else is okay,” he said. “Her safety and our safety is paramount, the nerves and everything with our training prepares for these moments.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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