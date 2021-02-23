The Bachelor star Matt James issued a statement addressing the racism controversy surrounding host Chris Harrison and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, faulting the franchise for falling short in regards to its handling of race.

Kirkconnell, who has become a clear frontrunner for James’ season, faced intense scrutiny this month when a viral TikTok accused her of sharing posts pushing QAnon conspiracy theories and liking others containing the Confederate flag. Another post, which gained the most attention, showed the Bachelor contestant at an “Old South” plantation-themed college party in 2018.

Addressing the controversy, Harrison sat down for an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first and only Black woman to be cast as The Bachelorette lead.

“Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference,” Harrison said, adding, “The woke police is out there, and this poor girl Rachael has just been thrown to the lions.”

Both Kirkconnell and Harrison have since apologized for their actions and comments, and Harrison has temporarily stepped down as host of the franchise.

James, who has been silent throughout the controversy, addressed the scandal in a Monday social media post, calling the incident “devastating and heartbreaking.”

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison,” he wrote. “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

He went on to fault Harrison’s “failure” to “receive and understand” Linday’s “emotional labor.”

James praised Lindsay for taking the time to “patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South,” adding that it is “a painful history that every American should understand intimately”

“As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years,” he wrote, adding, “This moment has sparked critical conversations and reporting, raised important questions, and resulted in inspiring displays of solidarity from The Bachelor nation. It has also pushed me to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents, not just for me, but for all of the contestants of color, especially the Black contestants of this season and seasons past, and for you, the viewers at home.”

“I will continue to process this experience, and you will hear more from me in the end,” he concluded. “My greatest prayer is that this is an inflection point that results in real and institutional change for the better.”

