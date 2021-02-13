Chris Harrison, famed host of The Bachelor, announced he is temporarily “stepping aside” from the show after a backlash over his defense of a contestant embroiled in a racism controversy.

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke,” Harrison wrote in a lengthy statement that was posted to his Instagram on Saturday.

Harrison is under fire for an interview he did with Extra in which he defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a current Bachelor contestant who is embroiled in a racism controversy. According to Variety, Kirkconnell “appears to have been photographed in attendance at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal back in 2018, though she has not verified the authenticity of the pictures. Kirkconnell also has been accused on TikTok of racially-insensitive behavior, including liking photos containing the Confederate flag.”

“By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” Harrison said in his statement apologizing for the comments defending Kirkconnell. “I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

Harrison said that he will be stepping aside from the show temporarily, and will not participate in a post-season episode.

“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” Harrison wrote. “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.”

Matt James — the first Black Bachelor, who is currently dating Kirkconnell on the show — has also defended her in interviews.

Read Harrison’s full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]