Chris Harrison Temporarily ‘Stepping Aside’ From The Bachelor After Defending Contestant Embroiled in Racism Controversy
Chris Harrison, famed host of The Bachelor, announced he is temporarily “stepping aside” from the show after a backlash over his defense of a contestant embroiled in a racism controversy.
“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke,” Harrison wrote in a lengthy statement that was posted to his Instagram on Saturday.
Harrison is under fire for an interview he did with Extra in which he defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a current Bachelor contestant who is embroiled in a racism controversy. According to Variety, Kirkconnell “appears to have been photographed in attendance at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal back in 2018, though she has not verified the authenticity of the pictures. Kirkconnell also has been accused on TikTok of racially-insensitive behavior, including liking photos containing the Confederate flag.”
“By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” Harrison said in his statement apologizing for the comments defending Kirkconnell. “I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”
Harrison said that he will be stepping aside from the show temporarily, and will not participate in a post-season episode.
“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” Harrison wrote. “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.”
Matt James — the first Black Bachelor, who is currently dating Kirkconnell on the show — has also defended her in interviews.
Read Harrison’s full statement below.
View this post on Instagram
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]