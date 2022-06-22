Tim Dillon Says Celeb Podcasts Are Killing the Industry: ‘Who in God’s Name’ Cares ‘What Courtney Cox Has to Say About Russia?’

Comedian Tim Dillon declares that celebrity podcasts will usher in the end of the podcasting industry during rabid rant.

On the Saturday edition of his podcast The Tim Dillon Show, he began the discussion by expressing his disdain for YouTube over its censorship of his previous episode in age-restricting the content. He made a plea for Spotify to offer him a deal much like that of fellow comedian, Joe Rogan.

“Spotify come to me and give me money and I will join you,” he said, “Come to me now, let’s stop this pussyfooting around. Stop telling me you’re not interested. Stop refusing to give me money.”

He then referenced the recent departure of Spotify executive, Courtney Holt, who helped bring Rogan exclusively to the company.

Pleading with Spotify, he said, “Stop saying ‘We’re going woke. The guy that made the Rogan deal. We pushed him outta the company and we hired some woman who’s trying to do a project with the stars of Friends.'”

His rant continued, targeting celebrities and their motives in joining the industry:

DILLON: No one gives a shit what the stars of Friends have to say about the fucking the world! Okay. Stop making celebrities do podcasts! I’m sure Jason Bateman is a swell guy. No one wants to know what he thinks about anything. He’s a brilliant actor and I love everything he does, but that’s the only capacity that I want him. I do not care what his hot takes are. I think this era of celebrities doing podcasts will ruin it. I am uninterested in Jennifer Aniston’s take on anything. Who in God’s name wants to know what Courtney Cox has to say about Russia? Shut it down. Shut it down. Now. Stop with the nostalgia. These shows were big 30 fucking years ago. I was nine years old when these shows were big. I’m 71 years old right now. Let it die. People that are good at podcasting are good at it, precisely because there is no other option for them. So they get good at it or they die. What motivation does Jennifer Aniston have to be really, really entertaining on the mic. What’s the motivation for Jason Bateman. Can someone share that with me? When Jason Bateman gets in his Tesla or Jennifer Aniston gets in her chariot and they take her from whatever perch she’s at and they drive her to a studio where she has to go and sit in front of a microphone, what is her motivation to make anything good? There isn’t one. It doesn’t exist. None of these people can ever share their real thoughts with you because that’s the deal. The deal they made, which is a good deal, was to shut their mouth. And every time they went to open it, ‘Oh, here comes the money, money, keep your mouth shut and here’s the money.’ And now we go, ‘Hey, how about just be you? Hey, you know how you’ve spent 30 years becoming someone that isn’t you, because ‘you’ doesn’t exist, because ‘you’ wasn’t interesting. because ‘you’ didn’t matter. Because ‘you’ were from a shit-hole, dust ball, town, suburb of Illinois, wherever these people are from. No one cares about you. They care about Rachel and Ross and whatever the fuck you were in Along Came Polly, and they care about Ozark and they care about Arrested Development. They don’t care about you. So shut up and go back to work and leave our fucking thing alone. You’re not gonna be good at it. What the fuck are you gonna say?

