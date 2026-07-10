Jon Stewart Scolds Democrats for Failing to Come Up with Actual ‘Plan’ Instead of Tired ‘Platitudes’

Jon Stewart is not impressed with Democrats’ talk of “affordability” and scolded the party for lacking a specific “plan” and relying on “platitudes.”

Stewart wrapped up his Weekly Show podcast on Thursday by answering fan questions, one of which was when Democrats should start campaigning for the 2028 presidential election. The Daily Show host spoke with Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll ahead of answering viewer/listener questions.

“When do you think Democrats should start campaigning for 2028?” Stewart’s producer Brittany Mehmedovic asked.

“Oh my God, I thought they already had!” Stewart joked.

He argued Democrats’ talk about inflation and high costs has come across as empty political maneuvering, rather than as presenting a practical alternative to the current administration and Republicans.

Inflation hit 4.2% in May, marking the highest point in three years, as the Iran war continues to feed higher fuel costs. According to AAA, the national gas price average sits at approximately $3.90, which is a slight drop from recent weeks, but still well over the less-than-$3-a-gallon average from before the Iran conflict.

Stewart sarcastically told Democrats to go running to AI for assistance if they need help putting together specific policies to sell to the American people.

“Oh, you know what I think? I think when they come up with, like, a plan. I don’t want to be controversial, but when they come up with, like, an idea about what they want to do when govern that isn’t just like, what if we just extend that one housing tax credit? When they develop of a theory of the case of government,” Stewart said.

“Well, there’s an idea,” producer Gillian Spear replied.

“And how to make it actionable to people’s lives with value, instead of just platitudes about, ‘we gotta get back to affordability, you know, those kitchen table issues!'” Stewart continued. “And you’re like, kitchen — what are you f*cking talking about? Have some specifics. You don’t have? ChatGPT can come up with a pretty nice platform probably in a minute and a half.”

Watch above via The Weekly Show.

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