Tom Holland Reveals One Spider-Man in No Way Home Wore a ‘Fake’ Butt in His Suit

Tom Holland gave Spider-Man fans a bonus spoiler while on Late Night, revealing that one of the stars sported a fake butt in his Spidey suit.

Holland, who has a history of accidentally spilling top-secret information on his films before they are released (sometimes before they’re even announced), was allowed to talk freely on Monday night.

Warning: Minor ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers ahead.

Holland sat down with Seth Meyers to promote his new film Uncharted, but was of course asked about his recent role in Spider-Man: No Way Home — the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

Even though the film has been out for some time, Holland admitted that due to his tendency to give away too much, he still gets nervous when discussing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s surprise appearances in No Way Home.

Meyers asked the actor what it was like working with the previous stars of the Spider-Man franchise, noting that not many people experience wearing the iconic suit.

“There’s just like, the three of you and that guy in Times Square,” Meyers cracked, referring to the street performer who frequents the New York City tourist destination.

Holland called filming with his fellow Spideys “the most incredible experience” of his career, pointing to how “alienating” it can be to have played the superhero since he was 19.

He then went on to share one last No Way Home secret: “I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit.”

The revelation shocked Meyers, prompting Holland to challenge viewers to figure out which Spider-Man needed some extra cushioning.

“I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that’s not real,’” Holland added with a laugh.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com