Andrew Garfield Addresses Rumors That He’s in the Next Spider-Man: ‘I Recommend That You Chill’

Andrew Garfield delivered a longwinded denial when asked about rumors that he will appear as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home — claiming he “didn’t get a call.”

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the podcast Happy Sad Confused, an almost exasperated Garfield called rumors he’ll be appearing in the next Spider-Man “crazy.”

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

“There isn’t anything to ruin bro!” Garfield laughed when Horowitz asked about “the Spider-Man stuff.”

“I have to just quickly cut you off. There’s nothing to ruin. Like it’s so crazy to like — Dude, it’s fucking hilarious to me because it’s like, I do have this Twitter account and, like, I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing and I’m just like … guys, guys guys guys.”

Garfield expressed his “wish” that he could just speak to everyone and address the rumors on Twitter. Well, just @ us next time, Andrew!

“I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, ‘I recommend that you chill’,” he said. “Listen, I can’t speak for anything else apart from myself, like, they might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

The actor likened the situation to a game of “Werewolf” or “Mafia,” adding, “You’re convincing everyone that you’re not in the mafia. Like, I feel like I’m in a game of fucking werewolf or mafia where I’m like, ‘I’m not the werewolf.'”

“I promise you I am not the werewolf, and everyone’s like, ‘You’re the werewolf, you’re the fucking werewolf, look at him!” Garfield added.

“I didn’t get a call,” the Hacksaw Ridge actor repeated after Horowitz asked for a definitive answer.

Well, it’s not all bad news for the Marvel fandom. Did Garfield say secret Twitter account!?

