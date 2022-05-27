Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple charts.

Maintaining the top spot in overall Apple podcasts for a second week in a row is CounterClock.

CounterClock is followed by The Daily, Betrayal, Crime Junkie, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.

A notable mention is the Law & Crime Sidebar Podcast which has dominated the Apple News category, even surpassing the fan favorite show Serial.

Law & Crime Sidebar (a project of Mediaite’s sister site, Law & Crime) sits at the #5 spot on top of Apple news podcasts and #23 among all podcasts. The show takes a daily look at top moments from ongoing trials and provides detailed analysis, allowing listeners to feel like they themselves are in the courtroom.

