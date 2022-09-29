Trevor Noah Mocks Biden for Looking for Dead Congresswoman: ‘At Least He Noticed She Wasn’t There’

Comedian Trevor Noah mocked President Joe Biden for looking and calling out for late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN).

During a Wednesday speech on hunger, nutrition and health, Biden called for Walorski who, along with two other people, died in a car accident last month.

“Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” asked Biden. “I didn’t think she was going to be here.”

During Comedy Central’s The Daily Show later that night, Noah expressed his displeasure over the gaffe.

“Noooo! Nooo! Joe, what are you doing!” said Noah, followed by a moan. “So awkward.”

Noah went on to mock Biden for the mistake.

“And his explanation didn’t help. You know, it was like, of course, I knew Jackie was there. I was looking for Jackie Kennedy. Where’s Jackie Kennedy? Where are you, Jackie? Where’s Jackie O.?” said Noah. “Look, at least on the upside at least he noticed that she wasn’t there. This is a good thing. Yeah, could’ve been much [worse] if he was like ‘Where’s Jackie? There she is! There’s Jackie! Everyone look at Jackie! She’d be like ‘there’s no Jackie.’ She’s there, everybody sees Jackie!”

Noah went on to sarcastically say that the gaffe “makes Biden a better president.”

“Think of how hard he must be working now to keep Americans safe knowing that Osama bin Laden is still out there somewhere,” he said. “Where is he? Where is he, Jackie? Where is he?”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

