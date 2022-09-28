‘Jackie? Where’s Jackie?’ Biden Calls Out for a Congresswoman Who Died Last Month in a Car Accident

By Caleb HoweSep 28th, 2022, 12:55 pm
 

Speaking at a White House conference on Wednesday, President Joe Biden thanked members of Congress for making the event possible, specifically asking where Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was. The congresswoman was killed along with three others in a devastating car accident last month.

Walorksi was part of the bipartisan group of legislators who made the conference possible, putting forward the bipartisan, bicameral bill to convene the second national White House conference on food, nutrition, hunger, and health. The first such conference was 50 years ago during Richard Nixon‘s administration.

At Wednesday’s event, the late Rep. Walorski was honored by her colleagues.

As Politico’s Meridith Lee Hill observed, President Biden, who turns 80 in November, seemed unaware of that planned tribute and asked for the deceased congresswoman.

“Jackie, you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked. “I didn’t think she was, she was going to be here.”

A short time later, Susan Rice smoothed over the lapse.

The video tribute to Walorksi was not played while Biden was there.

Walorksi was co-chair of the House Hunger Congress along with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), and she was a committed advocate on issues of hunger and poverty, working with both her Republican and Democratic colleagues.

The bipartisan group of legislators that made today’s conference possible also included Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: