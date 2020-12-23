comScore

Variety Apologizes for Digital Misprint That Mangled the Poster Title of Tom Holland’s New Movie Cherry

By Andrew ShusterDec 23rd, 2020, 6:48 pm
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is starring in a new movie called Cherry, but the title of the film wasn’t made imminently clear on a poster released by Variety on Wednesday.

The trade publication unintentionally debuted a misprinted version of the poster as part of an awards season campaign, which featured a confusing font that rendered the letters of the title illegible.

Variety later issued an apology “for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad,” further noting, “This is not up to our standards.”

Unfortunately, Variety’s retraction didn’t come soon enough to evade widespread Twitter mockery, with the general consensus being that the title of the film must be Cherk.

Cherry, directed by Avengers filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, stars Holland as an army medic suffering from PTSD who becomes a drug addict and bank robber. The film premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, 2021.

Luckily, the Russo brothers had a good sense of humor about the whole ordeal. In response to Variety’s correction of the poster, the directors responded, “Merry Cherk-mas!”

