Pop star Lady Gaga was recorded tumbling off the stage while dry-humping a male fan during a performance in Las Vegas, Thursday evening.

Members of the audience screamed as Gaga, who had her legs wrapped around the fan reportedly named Jack, went plummeting over the edge of the stage– an accident which was recorded from multiple angles.

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl — ash hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019

Gaga soon returned to the stage with Jack and declared, “It’s amazing… We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage.”

“We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic,” she continued. “I suppose we should have some tea after that.”

The pop star also reportedly told the fan, “Don’t worry, everything’s fine. It’s not your fault… Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?”

