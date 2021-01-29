Watch: Louise Linton, Wife of Mnuchin, Stars as Murderous Billionaire in Her Upcoming Dark Comedy Me You Madness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Louise Linton, the wife of former United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, dropped an incredibly thrilling and campy trailer for her upcoming dark comedy Me You Madness.

Linton stars in her directorial debut as murderous billionaire and self-identified “materialistic, narcissistic, self absorbed misanthrope” Catherine Black, who ends up developing a “soft spot” for Ed Westwick’s character Tyler Jones.

IMDb describes Black as a “a sociopathic bisexual woman” who “hunts down and kills men with crossbows, martini glasses, and kitchen knives in order to eat them.”

“If you’re thinking this is a straight ripoff of American Psycho, in some ways you may be right,” Black says in the film according to a New York Times review by Brooks Barnes. “But this is a woman’s tale.” There are also some unavoidable parallels between Black and Linton, who made headlines in 2017 after posting a photo of herself and Mnuchin getting off of a military jet with caption: “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino.” Linton revealed that she actually wrote Me You Madness following her harsh backlash, claiming she felt “censored” and “didn’t know what I was allowed to be.” “You can’t wear this. You can’t do that. You start to feel a little nervous to do anything,” she added. “I spent plenty of days in a curled-up little ball, just crying and not understanding.” Linton is not alone when it comes to a controversial past, as Westwick, although he adamantly denied the accusations, and was never prosecuted due to lack of evidence, was accused of raping two women and sexually harassing a third woman in 2017.

“I’ve been through my own reputational challenges, as you know, and I would never want to not hire someone I think is talented because he had been accused of something,” Linton told Barnes of the casting choice. “He was perfect for the role.”

Linton’s film also takes clear inspiration from classic femme fatale movies, yet satirizes the archetype by depicted Black as deeply flawed.

Mnuchin’s reaction to the thriller?

“He loves it!” Linton told Barnes. “He thinks it’s hilarious. It’s a fun, harmless movie — a campy, playful homage to femme fatales. And to the ’80s, with its fast cars and hot babes and fun fashion and Tron lighting.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

