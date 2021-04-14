Watch: Taylor Swift Insists ‘Hey Stephen’ Isn’t About Colbert Despite Knowing ‘Shockingly Specific’ Details About Him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2009, Stephen Colbert confidently asserted that Taylor Swift hit “Hey Stephen” was about him — so after recently re-recording the Fearless album, the star joined the late-night host to set the record straight.

“I just want to get this out there — you recently recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version), so I gotta ask, is the song “Hey Stephen,” about me?” Colbert asked.

Swift insisted that she did not write the song about Colbert, reminding him that she was only 18 at the time and he was “probably 44 years, 179 days old, give or take, you know, several hours.”

“Wow… that is shockingly specific,” Colbert said in return.

Swift claimed that she’s just simply a big fan, before recalling that she sent a CD to the late-night host while he worked on the Colbert Report.

“Oh, yeah, you know I signed it to you, Stephen with a PH, I sent it to the Colbert Report, 513 West 54th St, New York, 10019, second floor office facing the street,” she said, continuing to spew details about the host.

“Are you sure ‘Hey Stephen’ isn’t about me?” Colbert pressed, promoting Swift to say, “It’s just the power of music Stephen, good songs make you feel like it’s about you.”

Swift then brought out a Colbert-themed mood board that she said helped her get into the right mindset to re-record the song.

Yet, she still maintained that “Hey Stephen” was never about the late-night host.

“‘Hey Stephen’ is not about you any more than my album 1989 is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scuzzi, an Italian restaurant in the River North area of Chicago. That, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza.”

Patience wearing thin, Colbert then demanded to know who the song is about if it is not about him.

“If you really want to know who it’s about, and that seems to be the case. I’ve never revealed this before to anyone, but ‘Hey Stephen’ is about Stephen King,” Swift replied.

