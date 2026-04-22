John Kerry Swipes at Trump: US Better Off if ‘Neither Iran Nor Kash Patel Are Getting Bombed’

Former Obama Secretary of State and diplomat John Kerry mocked President Donald Trump’s war with Iran and a crisis enveloping his FBI director, Tuesday, by warning that the U.S. was better off if “neither Iran nor Kash Patel are getting bombed.”

The jabs came after Patel held a presser to deny reporting by The Atlantic that he had been caught drunk on the job and Trump’s claim on Truth Social insisting that “The DEAL” his administration was making with Iran would “be FAR BETTER” than former President Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Kerry, a key architect of Obama’s deal, which Trump abandoned during his first term, appeared on The Late Show to throw digs at the president’s war with Iran.

The former secretary of state warned host Stephen Colbert that the president had made war “inevitable” by giving Iran “no freedom to move in a different direction,” while criticizing Trump’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and threats of more bombing.

“Are those the best ways to negotiate? In other words, if you start, as I said before, if you start with an act of war, is that the best way to start a peace talk?” Colbert asked.

“No, obviously not,” Kerry scoffed, before jabbing: “No, I think what he’s doing now is challenging the validity of his FIFA World Peace Prize.”

As the audience laughed, the host mockingly scolded, “Don’t even joke about that. That is sacred, sir. That is sacred.”

“But I mean, the bottom line, look, it’s a great thing if we are able to– it’s a good thing for America if neither Iran nor Kash Patel are getting bombed,” Kerry rounded again, to more applause and laughter.

At the end of the interview, Colbert focused on Trump’s interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday morning, where the president suggested that he would have won the Vietnam War in a short period of time.

Addressing Kerry as a veteran of that war, which Trump did not serve in – having avoided the military draft with a medical deferment for bone spurs – Colbert asked, “Don’t you find that ironic? That the one guy who could have won the war couldn’t go because he had bone spurs?”

Circling back on Trump’s now-deleted AI-generated Jesus meme that Trump posted last week, Kerry replied, “You showed a very telling photograph there, a photograph of Donald Trump as Jesus. I presume if he’s Jesus, he could cure his bone spurs and go fight the war and win all by himself.”

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!