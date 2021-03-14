comScore Why Did DaBaby Perform 'Rockstar' With Judges At the Grammys

We Don’t Know Why DaBaby Had Dancing Judges in his Grammys Performance, But It Sure Was Fun

By Sarah RumpfMar 14th, 2021, 9:26 pm

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, better known as DaBaby, delivered a Grammys performance of his hit song, “Rockstar” that got social media buzzing, not just for his musical skills, but for six backup dancers that appeared to be dressed like judges or perhaps Supreme Court justices.

DaBaby performed his highest-charting song with Roddy Rich, Anthony Hamilton, violins, and a six-pack of judicially-robed backup dancers.

The lyrics to “Rockstar” have multiple references to the police (“Let’s go / Brand new Lamborghini, f*** a cop car / With the pistol on my hip like I’m a cop”), but no overtly judicial themes, leaving Twitter users to come up with their own reasons for the somberly-robed dancers.

Host Trevor Noah praised the “amazing” performance, quipping, “Give it up for DaBaby, everyone, and I guess the baby boomers.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

