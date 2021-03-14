We Don’t Know Why DaBaby Had Dancing Judges in his Grammys Performance, But It Sure Was Fun

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, better known as DaBaby, delivered a Grammys performance of his hit song, “Rockstar” that got social media buzzing, not just for his musical skills, but for six backup dancers that appeared to be dressed like judges or perhaps Supreme Court justices.

DaBaby performed his highest-charting song with Roddy Rich, Anthony Hamilton, violins, and a six-pack of judicially-robed backup dancers.

The lyrics to “Rockstar” have multiple references to the police (“Let’s go / Brand new Lamborghini, f*** a cop car / With the pistol on my hip like I’m a cop”), but no overtly judicial themes, leaving Twitter users to come up with their own reasons for the somberly-robed dancers.

DaBaby wants Joe Biden to pack the court — MF Doomscrolling (@thecultureofme) March 15, 2021

is this dababy performance a ruth bader ginsburg tribute — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 15, 2021

da baby got judge judy wildin in the background — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 15, 2021

she killed this pic.twitter.com/9dbI6lkdpf — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) March 15, 2021

DaBaby performed at the 2021 Grammys with a choir of elderly women https://t.co/aFDmcqbVxn pic.twitter.com/YnAvClcOgO — Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2021

DaBaby got Helen Mirren in his set that’s nuts — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) March 15, 2021

Host Trevor Noah praised the “amazing” performance, quipping, “Give it up for DaBaby, everyone, and I guess the baby boomers.”

