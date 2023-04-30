‘We’re Going To Talk About This Monday!’ CNN’s Kate Bolduan Stuns Berman With Hilariously Loose WHCD Red Carpet Cameo

CNN anchor John Berman and the entire viewing audience were treated to a hilariously loose cameo by the normally buttoned-up Kate Bolduan on the WHCD red carpet.

Saturday night saw the big annual mix of politics and celebrity that the world calls the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, the hashtags call #WHDC, and the cool kids from 2009 call “Nerdprom.”

This year’s event featured headliner and Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr. following the (once again) customary speech by the president.

One feature of the annual event is the red carpet, where CNN’s Harry Enten found himself when Berman tossed to him to chat with colleagues Bolduan, Sara Sidner, and Hollywood couple Lena Headey of Game of Thrones and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca.

In a moment that was flagged by Caleb Howe, Bolduan gave a boisterous red carpet interview with her tablemates Heady and Marc “Menchacachacachaca…”

CNN’s Kate Bolduan explaining how she ‘bamboozled’ Ozark actor Mark ‘Menchacachacachaca’ on camera with promises of free food. “And then we showed up and it was only Harry Enten.” #WHCD pic.twitter.com/0JbibyEMrT

But Bolduan wasn’t done, as she spent several minutes chatting with the group and making it clear she was just really really happy to be there, you guys!:

HARRY ENTEN, CNN SENIOR DATA REPORTER: And this is 100 percent true, but we even have two additional guests. It feels like the line just keeps growing here. We have Sara to my left. We have Kate over here.

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN ANCHOR, CNN NEWS CENTRAL: We have Rena — can I say.

ENTEN: Yes, you can.

BOLDUAN: May I jump in?

ENTEN: You may jump in.

BOLDUAN: Kate Bolduan, thank you so much. Lena Headey and Marc Menchacachacachaca.

MARC MENCHACA: Menchacalaca here.

BOLDUAN: We have been joking with them all. They’re sitting at our table, and we have bamboozled them to come up to hang out with us.

LENA HEADEY: It was a total bamboozle, by the way.

BOLDUAN: We told them there was free food.

ENTEN: No free showed.

BOLDUAN: And then we showed up it was only Harry Enten.

MENCHACA: Yes.

BOLDUAN: So, have you ever — if you guys ever been to one of these before?

MENCHACA: No. We have not. And when, we got the invite via Lena, she was like we shouldn’t go there, and I said, no, we’re absolutely going. Well, no.

BOLDUAN: So, it’s your fault, is what we’ve been informed.

HEADEY: Yes.

SARA SIDNER, CNN ANCHOR, CNN NEWS CENTRAL: Okay. So, I know a couple of things because we haven’t — you just met somebody, don’t be upset, he does not work for a network, but you just met someone who you thought you would never meet in life.

MENCHACA: Never in my life.

SIDNER: What was that moment like for you?

BOLDUAN: Well, who was it, first and foremost?

MENCHACA: He gave me a smile that’s as big as on my face right now.

SIDNER: You were kind of fame like.

MENCHACA: I was a little bit — total federal.

SIDNER: (inaudible).

MENCHACA: Yeah (inaudible).

SIDNER: So, you never thought —

MENCHACA: Never thought — never thought — no. I never entertained the thought in my mind.

BOLDUAN It’s actually — it’s a perfect encapsulation of what this evening offers up, which is just like a collision of worlds, sometimes strange, like now, but sometimes really amazing, like now. It’s like everyone coming together in like a kind of a wacky fashion. I reject the word nerd prom because some of us don’t even deserve to be in the categories of nerds, because I’m not grown up to actually be a nerd.

SIDNER: Yeah. I am not smart enough to be a nerd, but you are.

ENTEN: Thank you.

SIDNER: You are welcome. We love nerds.

ENTEN: I have a question to our two celebrities, which is, there is a red carpet behind us. How does this compare to other red carpets that you’ve been on?

HEADEY: Oh, well, I think we go through a lot of red carpets.

MENCHACA: Always embarrassing on tough floors.

BOLDUAN: Do you like a red carpet?

HEADEY: Love, enough of them.

BOLDUAN: Yeah. I think the only thing — the thing I am worried about is she only speaks in sarcasm.

MENCHACA: Yeah. No.

BOLDUAN: Yeah.

MENCHACA: We relish the opportunity to get on that. Yeah. I like to get on that x that they say and then stand there as long as I can.

BOLDUAN: Yeah.

MENCHACA: And until uncomfortable, they finally say, can you please get off? Yeah.

BOLDUAN: Excuse me, sir, we need the carpet now.

SIDNER: They call me Ms. Sidner, and I told them to knock it off.

BOLDUAN: Wow. That was aggressive.

MENCHACA: Well, tonight, —

BOLDUAN: Yes.

MENCHACA: — they — we went out there. And then, they were saying something I couldn’t understand. And I realized they were saying, can we just get a picture of Lena, and I said, yep. And I backed up.

BOLDUAN: Now, you know how every journalist feels is told to walk a red carpet when celebrities are on it. Like, it’s a terrifying anxiety inducing experience. But, we’re having a great time.

HEADEY: It’s amazing. You guys have made the night, we tell you.

ENTEN: Well, thank you, and you made our nights, and now I want to toss it back to one of my favorite celebrities, John Berman.

BOLDUAN: John.

MENCHACA: Appreciate it. Love you but not as much as Al Sharpton.

DEAN: You have four seconds.

BERMAN: I will take it.

DEAN: Congratulations.

BERMAN: I will take what I can get. Thank you all for that. All of you have a wonderful evening. I’ll see Kate and Sara on Monday, and we’re going to talk about this, believe me! But, I — there was Queen Cersei!

DEAN: I know!

BERMAN: Queen Cersei was there!