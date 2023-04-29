President Biden Dunks On Pair Who Lost Their Jobs In His Economy During WHCD Speech

President Joe Biden picked on not one but two people who lost their jobs in the United States under his administration’s economic leadership. And it had the D.C. crowd — and anyone else who was watching, including those two targets we’d bet — laughing pretty good.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association event is a mixer with journalists who cover Washington and the politicians and opinion-makers that are so covered. It’s in a roast format, usually not too harsh, when everyone gets a chance to laugh at their own foible and at one another. A rare opportunity in a crowd of people who rarely are willing to make or take a joke about themselves.

On Saturday, Biden made a pair of jokes about two guys who have had a fair number of jokes at their expense already, both of whom just lost their jobs: former CNN host Don Lemon and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

And both jokes were pretty okay. The Carlson joke was much harsher than the Lemon one, of course, but we figure both butts probably had a laugh — and enjoyed the attention.

The Lemon joke wasn’t about the thing he was fired over but about a previous scandal about age and women that also got a mention at the 2023 Oscars.

The Carlson joke was a straight up shot at him being fired, and a nicely done reaction to the crowd’s reaction to the joke.

Biden had several more Fox News potshots in the speech, during which he also joked about the fact that he keeps blowing off the very press he was roasting, and grumbled about how the New York Times isn’t as fair to him as they are to Donald Trump.

Oh also the WHCA president spoke about the hardships of layoffs across the media industry earlier in the evening, but that wasn’t related to Biden’s jokes about the firings of the two news figures.

Watch the clips above via CNN and the White House Correspondents’ Association.

