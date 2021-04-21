Whoopi Goldberg Writing Superhero Movie Centered on an ‘Older Black Woman’

Whoopi Goldberg is ready to give the world a new type of superhero.

The actress and TV personality revealed in a new Variety cover story that she’s writing the script for a superhero movie centered on an older black woman who acquires new powers and has to learn to use them.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” Goldberg said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

Goldberg, 65, didn’t reveal whether she’ll also be starring in the project.

Goldberg has long paved the way for Black women in Hollywood. In 1991, she became the first Black woman to receive an Oscar in more than 50 years when she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ghost. Prior to that, Hattie McDaniel took home the trophy in the same category for 1939‘s Gone With the Wind.

In 1994, Goldberg became not only the first Black person to host the Oscars but the first woman too. She’s also the only Black woman to ever win an “EGOT” (the acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

Goldberg’s untitled superhero project is the latest example of the comic book world becoming more inclusive.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studio’s released the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – the company’s first superhero movie led by an Asian cast.

In March, Marvel Comics announced it would be introducing a gay Captain America for the first time in the 80-year history of the comic book series.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]