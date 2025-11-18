Alleged ‘Sugar Daddy’ Keith Olbermann Responds After Article Says He Spent $15K on Jewelry For Olivia Nuzzi

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann responded on Monday to an article which detailed his alleged former “sugar daddy” relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

An article published by journalist Ryan Lizza went viral on Monday after he accused his ex-partner Nuzzi of cheating on him with 65-year-old former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford during the 2020 election.

In the article, Lizza also detailed Nuzzi’s alleged sugar daddy relationship with Olbermann and how he “hatched a plan” for Nuzzi to “escape” from the cable news host 34 years her senior.

“By this point, I was used to cleaning up Olivia’s messes. Not that long ago, I had helped her untangle herself from an unusual relationship with Keith Olbermann,” Lizza recalled. “She had messaged him out of the blue. They started talking, and soon after, she fled her unhappy home in suburban New Jersey and started living with Keith in Manhattan.”

According to Lizza, Olbermann “paid for her to attend college, outfitted her in Tom Ford and Hervé Léger dresses and some $15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry.”

Olbermann also allegedly paid for Nuzzi’s rent “and furnished her apartment in a doorman building in the West Village.”

“While Keith, who was 34 years older, was generous, there were strings attached,” Lizza wrote. “Olivia had concealed the relationship from me and other friends, but one day she told me everything—too much, actually—and together we hatched a plan for her escape.”

He added that Nuzzi “had felt stalked by Keith after she left him, and we had a strict policy of never engaging with him.”

Responding to the article in a social media post, Olbermann completely ignored the paragraphs about him – instead focusing on the allegations of Nuzzi’s affair with Sanford.

“Ryan Lizza appears to be accusing Olivia Nuzzi of an affair with Mark Sanford when she was covering HIM in 2020?” reacted Olbermann, along with a facepalm emoji.

Ryan Lizza appears to be accusing Olivia Nuzzi of an affair with Mark Sanford when she was covering HIM in 2020? 🤦🏼‍♂️https://t.co/QHDDpySaA4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2025

In another post, the former MSNBC host added, “This is me,” attached to a GIF of Neo from The Matrix dodging bullets.

Nuzzi, who was hired as Vanity Fair’s new West Coast editor in September, has not yet publicly responded to the article.