Supreme Court Justice’s Son Has Been Working in the Trump Administration: ‘A Closely Guarded Secret’

The son of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was reportedly given a job in the Trump administration’s Treasury Department.

The information came to light in a Thursday report from NOTUS. According to the report, Philip Alito’s employment in President Donald Trump’s administration could be a “potential conflict of interest” considering Trump’s proposed $1.8 billion fund to “enrich his allies.”

The report continued:

Philip Alito has been working as an attorney with the Treasury’s office of the general counsel, which provides legal and policy advice to Secretary Scott Bessent, according to four former government officials who confirmed he worked there. NOTUS was also able to obtain a functional email address at the department for Alito. Alito’s employment with the department is something of a closely guarded secret. He doesn’t maintain a public resume or LinkedIn, the Treasury Department website makes no mention of him, and his three professional bar listings are outdated or incorrectly list previous employers.

According to NOTUS, Philip was hired by the department’s general counsel within the first few months of Trump’s second term. Initially, his role was undefined. One source described Philip as a “pretty soft-spoken guy,” and claimed he was reluctant to fully identify himself. For example, the source continued, Philip would simply identify himself as “Phil” without giving his last name.

In a statement obtained by NOTUS, the Supreme Court said Philip was a “DOJ detailee,” and insisted that he had not “worked on any matter related to the tariffs imposed by the federal government.”

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