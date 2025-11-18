‘Ashamed’ Former Obama Official Says He Is ‘Stepping Back From Public Commitments’ After Epstein Revelation

Larry Summers, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, said on Monday he is “stepping back from public commitments” after it was revealed he sought relationship advice from Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released thousands of emails to and from Epstein, who authorities say committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. In the emails, Epstein mentions President Donald Trump several times, stating at one point that Trump “knew about the girls.” The email did not elaborate, but given Epstein’s penchant for underage girls, the remark has raised serious questions about Trump’s knowledge of his friend’s activities.

The emails also showed that Summers, who was president of Harvard University after serving as Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and before becoming Barack Obama’s National Economic Council director, sought Epstein’s counsel in 2018 and 2019 regarding a protege he was pursuing. The email exchanges came a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

“Think no response for a while probably appropriate,” Summers wrote to Epstein in 2018 after forwarding him an email from the woman. As the Harvard Crimson reported, the woman in question appears to be Keyu Jin, a 2004 Harvard graduate who was then a professor at the London School of Economics.

“She’s already begining [sic] to sound needy :) nice,” Epstein responded.

In 2019, Summers wrote, “Tone was not of good feeling. I dint [sic] want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits.”

“Shes smart. making you pay for past errors,” Epstein replied. “ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh [sic].”

On Monday, Summers said he would be withdrawing from public life for the time being.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused,” Summers said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein. While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me.”