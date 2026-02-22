CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria opened his program on Sunday by skewering “blue cities” like Los Angeles and New York for being dysfunctional embarrassments that tax residents an arm and a leg but fail to deliver on a number of issues, from public safety to affordable housing.

“New York is really a prime example of a problem Democrats seem unwilling to confront,” Zakaria said. “Blue cities are out of control, promising more, spending more, delivering less, and pushing off the fiscal problems to some future day.”

Zakaria ripped NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed 9.5% property tax increase, saying it was an unwise move considering how heavily taxed New Yorkers already are.

He gave Mamdani a quick compliment a moment later, saying his “basic instinct” on housing being unaffordable for middle-class residents is correct. But he said NYC has tackled the problem incorrectly, even before Mamdani became mayor in January; CNN flashed a graphic showing NYC’s rental assistance subsidies have increased fivefold since 2020 from $263 million to $1.34 billion in 2025.

“Focus on affordability, especially housing, but not by providing government subsidies,” Zakaria said. “These only seem to have driven up the cost of rent, as subsidies naturally do.”

He then moved to the West Coast and bashed LA for being “another one-party metropolis.”

Zakaria pointed out LA has poured billions into solving its homeless crisis in recent years — and has gotten absolutely nothing out of it. Actually, the problem has only grown worse, with Zakaria highlighting an Associated Press report that found LA County’s homeless population surged 70% between 2015 and 2024.

Chicago is yet another blue city blemish for Dems, Zakaria argued. He said the city is run by an unpopular mayor and has no answers for its ballooning pension payments, which will bankrupt the city sooner or later.

“What is the theory of good government here?” Zakaria asked. “If the answer is keep adding programs, the city will keep producing unaffordability because unaffordability is what happens when government becomes a machine that grows faster than the society it governs.”

His rant against Democrat-run cities caught the attention of President Donald Trump’s social media team, which shared a clip of Zakaria’s opening monologue on X.

