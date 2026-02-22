Mar-a-Lago Gunman Was Reportedly ‘Fixated’ on Epstein Files And Believed There Was a Trump Government ‘Cover-Up’

TMZ reported on Sunday that the man who was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after he breached the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun was “fixated” on the files tied to Jeffrey Epstein and believed there was a “government cover-up” protecting his accomplices.

The report is based on text messages from February 15 and from “sources who worked” with the man — identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin — at a North Carolina golf course. TMZ also reported that Martin “regularly expressed support” for President Donald Trump; he apparently wasn’t as much of a MAGA fan anymore, considering he was prepared to attack the president’s estate.

“I don’t know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable.” Martin said in the recent text messages. “The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness.”

The report continued:

Sources who worked with Austin at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina tell TMZ … he became fixated on Epstein following the latest release of information tied to the files. Co-workers tell us he was deeply disturbed by what he believed was a government cover-up and often talked about powerful people “getting away with it.”

Martin was shot on Sunday after he tried breaking into Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and a gas canister. The sheriff of Palm Beach county said Martin aimed his gun at officers before he was shot dead.

The foiled attack also comes less than a month after the latest batch of Epstein-related files were released by the Justice Department. Attorney General Pam Bondi later said the DOJ has complied with federal law and released “all” Epstein documents, following the batch of 3.5 million published at the end of January.

President Trump has said the files “absolve” him of any wrongdoing. They also included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops for investigating Epstein and told them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

