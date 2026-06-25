Daily Wire Releases Trailer for Jonathan Majors-Led Movie About Islamic Terrorists Who Create ‘Makeshift Caliphate’ on College Campus

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The Daily Wire unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming movie about Islamic terrorists who take over a college campus. It stars Jonathan Majors.

The trailer for Run Hide Fight: Infidels begins with a montage of real-world government officials and news anchors talking about the ills of “radical Islam.” Included in this montage were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany. Accompanying the sound bites were various clips of apparent terror attacks.

Then, the trailer went to a shot of an ISIS flag waving in the wind as a Islamic call to pray can be heard. As the shot got wider, it was s revealed the flag was waving on a college campus in Harper, Virginia. In response to the call to prayer, the people on campus stopped walking, dropped to their knees, and began praying. After the title was revealed, the screen went black before showing the text, “Coming Soon… Or Already Here?”

The plot outline was also included in the description of the video. It read:

When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.

According to a report from Page Six, Majors played the role of the Delta Force veteran.

Earlier this year, The Daily Wire premiered the fantasy show The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin. Setting the company back an estimated $50 million, the show was widely viewed as an effort to imitate the HBO hit Game of Thrones.

Majors is also looking to bounce back. Just a few years ago, he was primed to be one of the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he debuted as the villain Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Those plans were quickly derailed when Majors found himself in a lengthy legal battle over allegations of domestic violence.

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