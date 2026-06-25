‘Go Back to F*cking Haiti!’ Megyn Kelly Goes on Wild Rant Over Supreme Court Ruling

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly celebrated the conservative Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Thursday that paved the way for the Trump White House to end temporary legal protections and work authorization for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

On this week’s episode of her Sirius XM show, Kelly went on a wild rant, telling Haitian immigrants to “Go back to f*cking Haiti!”

“TPS (temporary protection status) designations are supposed to be for specific periods of time. Hence the word ‘temporary,’ Kelly said, adding, “The Obama admin granting Haitians TPS in 2010 due to the country’s devastating earthquake. Syrians receiving it in 2012 because of the country’s civil war. I mean, cry me a river. We have our own problems.”

Kelly continued:

TPS for both countries extended multiple times. And look, this has been going on for over a dozen years. Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours. That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values! You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it. And half of you people — more than half of you — won’t assimilate. We don’t want you! We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out! Go home! Go back to f*cking Haiti! Sorry, I’m just I’m thinking about our friends in Ohio who’ve been dealing with these TPS Haitians for years now who are drunk driving all over their towns and killing people. This is the whole cats and dogs thing, like, they don’t want to live like Americans live. And this was supposed to be a temporary — It was supposed to be temporary help and it’s turned into another backdoor way of allowing someone permanent residency here.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump amplified the viral rumor about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, saying, “they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They’re eating – they are eating the pets of the people that live there.”

In her dissent on Thursday’s ruling, Justice Elena Kagan slammed Trump’s suggestions about the dogs and cats, as well as his descriptions of Haiti as a “sh*thole country,” and statements that Haitians living in the U.S. “probably have AIDS”.

Watch the clip above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube.

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