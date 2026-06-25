Trump-Backed NY Candidate Says Jewish Dems Want to Be a ‘Camp Guard in the Concentration Camp’ in Shocking Newsmax Hit

Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman launched a shock attack on Brad Lander, the progressive Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th district. Lander beat out incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in Tuesday night’s primary and was part of a sweep of Zohran Mamdani-backed candidates.

Newsmax host Bill Spadea began the segment, saying, “Joining me now is Nassau County Executive and Republican candidate for governor in the great state of New York, Bruce Blakeman. Bruce, good to have you here. Thanks for being here.”

“Let me ask you, does this socialist sweep surprise you?” Spadea asked.

“Yes, of course. I’m shocked. I never thought I would see that in the great city of New York and the great state of New York and all across America. The fact of the matter is, both my parents were World War II veterans. My mother joined the Army. They fought to have a better life for me, my brother, my three sisters,” Blakeman replied, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Blakeman added:

But these communists, they want to make for a worse life for everybody so they can control every aspect of our life. They’re anti-American, they’re anti-Semitic, they are anti-Christian, and they’re anti the values that our parents taught us and our grandparents taught us. So yes, I think that this is something that’s very dangerous. That’s one of the reasons why I’m running for governor — to stop them. We need to check on Zohran Mamdani, the commie. We need to get comrade Kathy [Hochul] out, because she is subservient now to Zohran Mamdani and the lunatic left wing of her party.

“I want you to take a listen to Brad Lander after his win. Listen to this,” Spadea said, before playing a clip:

It was an honor one year ago to work together to elect him the mayor of New York City. And it’s been thrilling as he has been showing us what it looks like to fight for a New York City everyone can afford, for a place everyone is welcome, and for a city where we don’t compromise on anyone’s humanity. Thank you.

Spadea followed up, “Bruce, you know, you said it — you’ve got this influence of anti-Semitism, certainly an embracing of communism and socialist policies. How strong is this influence among Democrats, and how do you separate this conversation from the Democrat politicians and the Democratic voters? I can’t imagine all the Democrat voters are embracing this.”

“Well, traditional Democrats are not embracing it. And that’s why they are supporting me for governor,” Blakeman claimed, adding:

And that is why we are going to win — because independent voters, Republicans, of course, traditional Democrats, common-sense Democrats, they don’t want any part of this wing of their party. They don’t want the social Democrats, who, quite frankly, are communists. And Brad Lander — he’s a disgrace. He’s anti-American, he is anti-Semitic, even though he’s Jewish. This guy would be a camp guard in a concentration camp if he could. He’s a disaster. He’s terrible. And the fact that he’s even won the Democratic Party primary shows you that they are in bad shape, and they need a redirection, and they need to do that by voting for me for governor. Traditional, common-sense, moderate Democrats — they need to vote for me, because I will stop the lunatics of their party.

Blakeman’s comments quickly went viral online and received a strong rebuke from outgoing Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is also Jewish.

“I’ve known Brad Lander for years, and he will make an excellent Member of Congress. For Bruce Blakeman to invoke the Holocaust to smear a fellow Jewish man is beyond the pale — it is a grotesque desecration of the memory of six million Jews. These comments are disqualifying, and they show exactly why Bruce Blakeman must never be Governor of New York,” Nadler said.

Gov. Hochul also responded to Blakeman, her opponent in November, “Absolutely despicable, and it just reminds New Yorkers that every single time Bruce Blakeman opens up his mouth, he’s simply auditioning for his next role in the Trump administration after he loses the election. So he’s not focused on what helps New Yorkers, he’s focused on division. He wants to separate us, and the Americans are sick and tired of that, New Yorkers are sick and tired of that. That’s all the Trump administration has done, and he’s feeding right into that. That’s why people are going to continue to reject him – but what he did, in doubling down on his disgusting remarks, disqualifies him from public office.”

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

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