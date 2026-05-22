‘I Lost it!!’ Survivor 50 Star Reveals Deleted Scene That Made Her Lose It on Runner-Up

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Survivor 50 contestant Tiffany Ervin revealed a conversation with runner-up Jonathan Young in a deleted scene from the show that fired her up — and not in a good way.

The 50th season of Survivor went out with a bang this week when host Jeff Probst biffed it hard during the live finale, revealing that 3rd runner-up Rizo Velovic had lost the fire-making challenge before that segment had aired. Aubry Bracco wound up beating Young 5 votes to 3, with Joe Hunter posting a goose-egg in the final vote.

But the season was epic for fans in many other ways, as past all-stars, winners, and near-missers competed in a twist-filled game that was influenced by fan votes and contributions by celebrity Survivor-heads like Billie Eilish and Mr. Beast.

One exchange that didn’t make it to the finale was revealed by Ervin in an interview with Daryn Carp of E! News — and it elicited an explosive reaction from Tiff:

DARYN CARP: I thought you made a really, really good point at final tribal council, how Joe won just as many challenges as you and it felt like they were targeting you. Did you feel like there was a gender divide on the island? What did you chalk it up to playing, you know, that boys are more loyal to each other than girls are? TIFFANY ERVIN: I’m going to give you an exclusive right here because they didn’t show it and I’ve never said it, but… The reason I was so fiery at that last tribal is because during that conversation that you saw with me and Jonathan on the hammock, I asked him that very same question. I said, “Why are you okay with losing to Joe and not me? We have the same amount of immunity wins.”. And he looked me in my eyes and he said, “Yeah, but Tiffany, you’re a girl. The record for girls is four and the record for guys is eight.” And I lost it! I lost it. And that’s why I was so fired up and angry in the final tribal council. Because I’m like this makes no freaking sense. Now I had a different conversation with Rizo and he articulated his points very clearly and differently. He’s like “Tiffany, I’m just not going to win next to you”. But I just thought that that comment I just, I was like is this real life? Are you kidding me right now? DARYN CARP: I can’t believe they didn’t air that. TIFFANY ERVIN: I can’t believe it either. DARYN CARP: No wonder you were so fired up. Because everyone’s saying, oh no, Tiff brought in French. She had good social games. She had this, she had that. And I’m like, yeah, she did. But Joe did too. TIFFANY ERVIN: Yes and. Yes and.

Watch above via E! News.

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