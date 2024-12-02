Sharon Stone Bashes Marvel Superhero Filmmaker at Press Conference for Being Ungrateful and Disloyal

Actress Sharon Stone started some beef with the director of several blockbuster films featuring popular Marvel Comics superheroes Spider-man and Dr. Strange last week, trashing Sam Raimi over his alleged lack of loyalty and gratitude.

Stone spoke to reporters last week at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, at which she was given a Stella della Mole lifetime achievement award and her 1995 neo-Western film The Quick and the Dead was screened.

At the top of the presser, Stone talked about producing and casting the film, and noted of director Sam Raimi, that “I had an opportunity to bring from B-movies to movies, and then he produced, he directed Spider-Man, and became a very big movie director.”

Indeed, Raimi went on to direct three Spider-man films as well as Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after previously working on the first 3 Evil Dead films and Darkman.

During the press conference, a reporter asked her about working with Raimi and with “Casino” director Martin Scorcese. Stone had a few things to say about Raimi:

REPORTER: Can you talk about your collaboration with them? And can you explain what type of filmmakers they are on set about the collection that I did? You also worked on the script, and why did you choose Sam Raimi, who was up to that moment just a cult filmmaker? SHARON STONE: Well. I would say in Sam Raimi’s case, I really liked his films. I thought he was very intelligent and very funny. Different from Marty Scorsese. Marty, because he’s Italian. He has loyalty. He has that family feeling. And because of it, Marty and I still have a relationship. And because of it, Marty and I still work together. Sam was a kid. And he doesn’t have loyalty. He doesn’t have family. He didn’t, never talked to me again. He didn’t thank me. He didn’t hire me again. He didn’t acknowledge the relationship. Marty, because I worked so hard and because I admired him so much. Our relationship continues to today.

Watch above via Torino Film Festival.