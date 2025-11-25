WATCH: Kim Kardashian Botches Spelling of Common Legal Terms in Video Griping About Flunking Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian posted a video on her Instagram account lamenting her recent failure of the bar exam, and images she included of her study notes revealed her grasp of the material may not be as strong as she had hoped.

Kardashian, 45, began the process of “reading law,” an unusual path to becoming an attorney that is only available in a few states and involves studying as an apprentice under a licensed lawyer as a prerequisite for taking the bar exam instead of law school. According to interviews she gave at the time, she started this process in 2019, planning to take the California bar exam in 2022.

As of November 2025, she still has not passed.

The State Bar of California requires students receiving their legal education by reading law to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (FYLSE, popularly known as the “baby bar”) and complete a four-year apprenticeship before they are eligible to sit for the full bar exam.

Kardashian failed the “baby bar” three times, finally passing in December 2021. (She did say in another social media post that she had Covid and a “104 fever” on her third attempt.)

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

The full bar exam has continued to elude her. In a video on her Instagram page, Kardashian shared the news that she had failed her first attempt at the bar exam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Wrote Kardashian in the caption:

I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between. On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.

The video itself begins with Kardashian crying and saying, “every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” and then flashes back to “two weeks before the bar exam.”

Kardashian says that she spent the past four months not taking any work calls, just “being a mom and studying,” and taking her kids off “on a great vacation,” so she can focus. Her handwritten notes are briefly shown on screen and reveal multiple spelling errors:

Among other errors spotted by keen-eyed observers, it should be the “Dormant Commerce Clause,” “substantive due process,” and the Erie doctrine.

The larger problem for Kardashian, however, is likely bigger than some mockable spelling errors, but rooted in her decision to forgo law school altogether.

Passing the bar exam is no simple feat, and California’s test is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the U.S., along with New York and Florida. Mere rote memorization is not adequate; logical analytical skills are tested also.

Accredited law schools, especially in the 1L (first) year, focus a lot of energy on training law students to “think like a lawyer,” through rigorous classroom discussions, often conducted in the Socratic method, trial practice and moot court competitions, and other exercises designed to ensure that aspiring lawyers haven’t just memorized the law, but have trained their minds to analyze and apply it. It’s often said that you learn as much from your fellow students, if not more, as you do from the professors; I’ll attest that was my experience at the University of Florida College of Law.

Kardashian missed out on all of that, missed hearing classmates question the nuances of what factors led to different court rulings, missed study sessions with other students, missed the chance to listen to the perspective of dozens of professors, missed the chance to prepare her own oral arguments, and face off against another student. All of those additional moments of questioning and challenging the material, and hearing other students do the same, adds an immeasurable breadth and depth to a legal education.

This may be why those who choose the “reading law” route often struggle with the bar exam. A 2014 New York Times article noted that the bar passage rates for law readers were “dismal,” with only 17 out of 60 passing a bar exam in 2013, or 28%, compared with the 73% passage rate for students who attended ABA-accredited law schools.

Kardashian’s notorious fame unquestionably makes actually attending law school a complicated endeavor (and she would have had to first finish an undergraduate degree), but plenty of people have successfully attended college after they were famous.

Jodie Foster went to Yale, Brooke Shields went to Princeton, and Natalie Portman went to Harvard, all after they made a name for themselves as child stars. Emma Watson graduated from Brown University, then completed a master’s at Oxford University; she’s currently pursuing a doctorate. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, and even lived in the dorms.

Law school would have also strengthened Kardashian’s research skills. Last month, she made headlines for insisting that the 1969 moon landing was faked, citing TikTok videos as evidence.

Watch the video above via Instagram.