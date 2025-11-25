Seth Meyers Roasts Trump ‘Charmless Goons’ in Cabinet After Prez Left ‘Smitten’ With Mamdani

Late-night host Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s cabinet after the president was visibly “smitten” with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during their recent Oval Office meeting, joking that Trump telling the Democratic socialist that he could call him “fascist” was the “flirtiest” line “ever.”

“I’ve never seen Trump this smitten before. This is a reminder: He doesn’t work with a single cool person!” Meyers told viewers, flashing an image of senior administration figures including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vice President JD Vance.

The host argued that Trump, typically surrounded by loyalists with limited star power, was briefly dazzled by someone with genuine charisma: “He is surrounded by so many charmless goons that the first time he got to hang out with someone that had a little charisma, he swooned like he was on a date with the varsity quarterback.”

Meyers went on to say most people would be similarly wide-eyed “if you spent every day of your life with joyless gargoyles like Stephen Miller and JD Vance, and then you met a 34-year-old social media star who rapped in a halal cart and once appeared in an actual Disney movie.”

The segment then pivoted to a clip from the Oval Office, where Trump interjected as Mamdani was asked about previously calling the president a fascist. “That’s OK, you can just say, ‘Yes,’ OK? It’s easier — it’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said, tapping Mamdani on the arm.

“That is the flirtiest I’ve ever heard anyone say, ‘You can call me a fascist,'” Meyers joked, before slipping into his Trump impression: “You can call me a fascist, you can call me – I’ll be whatever you want me to be!”

Watch above via NBC.