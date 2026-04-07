‘Destroying 90 Million People!’ Ro Khanna and Martha MacCallum BRAWL Over Trump’s War Threats in Fiery Fox Slugfest

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Fox News’ Martha MacCallum clashed over President Donald Trump’s latest threat during a fiery interview on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump ignited a firestorm earlier in the day when he fired off the following warning on Truth Social ahead of this evening’s 8 p.m. deadline for reaching some sort of accord between the United States and Iran:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Khanna was among the many Democrats to excoriate and even call for Trump’s removal from office over the crack.

“I would just ask you where the war crime is, and whether or not you think that Iran has been guilty of war crimes, killing almost 40,000 of their own people, gunning them down in the street?” MacCallum asked Khanna at the outset of their conversation on Tuesday.

Martha, obviously, Iran is guilty of war crimes, but America is different. We don’t go threatening genocide. We don’t threaten to wipe civilizations off the face of the earth. That is what makes America different. The president doing this is destroying everything this country stands for. We’re the good guys, we’re the ones who defeated tyranny!” replied Khanna.

“Let me ask you this. So, I mean, we’ve all been watching President Trump for a long time. Is that really what you see here? Or do you see this as a way to get Iran to open up the strait, to come to negotiations, and hopefully to have new leadership that won’t oppress its people?” followed up MacCallum. “New leadership that will make children and women line up around energy sites, which is a Geneva Convention violation. You know, I think we need to look at the history of the way that President Trump negotiates these things and to see that, you know, unless you’re very clear and you have a serious, you know, stick that you’re holding over this situation, you’re not likely to get anywhere.”

“Martha, you don’t have to threaten genocide to get Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz. I mean, we’ve lost the plot here, the president has lost the plot! The president went in to say that he wanted to free the Iranian people. Now he’s talking about destroying 90 million people!” exclaimed Khanna.

MacCallum argued that some Iranian activists want the United States to see its mission in their country through, causing Khanna to ask, “They want him to threaten to wipe out 91 million people?”

The pair continued to spar over the matter, with MacCallum submitting Khanna never wanted to see anyone “stand up and fight against” the Iranian regime and Khanna defending the Obama-era nuclear deal with it.

“I believe they already killed 1,500 of our American soldiers. They have maimed 4,500. They killed 200 in a Marine barracks in Lebanon. I don’t need any more evidence that they want to threaten. They march in the streets, saying, ‘Death to America!’ What more evidence do you need?” wondered MacCallum.

“Do you believe that it was not insulting and in violation of everything we believe in to threaten to wipe out 91 million Americans [sic]?” shot back Khanna. “Would Ronald Reagan have ever done that? Would any other American president have ever threatened to wipe out 91 million people?”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!