Jasmine Crockett Delivers Bonkers Defense of Karmelo Anthony After Guilty Verdict: I Wouldn’t Be ‘Limited to Fists’

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Lame duck Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made several inaccurate and twisted comments about the murder of teenager Austin Metcalf, one day after his killer was convicted of murder — including suggesting she also might have stabbed him to death.

Crockett talked about the Texas case that made national headlines on her Clock It With Crockett podcast on Tuesday. She hosted a panel just hours after 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing Metcalf to death at a 2025 high school track meet.

The progressive lawmaker argued Metcalf’s family wouldn’t understand the pain Black women have to deal with on a daily basis, even though their son was murdered. Crockett said that was made clear to her again while talking to a friend who is a Black mom about the case.

“Black women — especially Black women who have Black male children — live in fear and agony every single day,” Crockett said. “A fear and agony that I promise you, the Metcalfs probably never spent a day living that way.”

She continued, saying Americans need to have “real conversations about race in this country.” In the meantime, she said Black citizens need to focus on how they can “protect ourselves.”

Those comments came about an hour after Crockett argued she might have stabbed Metcalf too, if she were in Antony’s shoes. But she completely warped the facts of the case while doing so.

“If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fists,” Crockett said.

But 17-year-old Metcalf was nowhere close to 300 pounds. As the New York Post reported, Metcalf was 6’0, 200 pounds, and Anthony was listed at 5’11 and 162 pounds.

“Cuz I’m telling you right now, if you were twice my weight and got way more strength than me and you got me pinned down, I don’t believe I’m going to survive,” Crockett continued. “And when you look at like George Floyd, like George Floyd died, and they never took out a quote-unquote weapon. So this idea you can’t die is wild, right?”

Crockett also downplayed the murder weapon.

“Was it a switch? I don’t even know what he had,” she asked.

One of her guests said it was something similar to a Swiss army knife.

“So it was small,” Crockett said. “Well, I would have argued the size of it alone, you wouldn’t even think it’s a deadly weapon.”

Again, Crockett was way off. Anthony killed Metcalf with a 5-inch blade; he stabbed Metcalf after entering the tent Metcalf’s track team was using. Witnesses testified that Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me, see what happens.”

Fox News reported:

The verbal dispute turned physical when Metcalf reportedly shoved or touched Anthony, prompting Anthony to stand up and stab the high school captain with a 3.5-inch folding knife. Witnesses on Saturday described Anthony as “the aggressor,” noting Metcalf was “unwilling to fight.”

Metcalf bled to death in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter.

Both Anthony and Metcalf were 17 at the time of the murder.

Crockett distorted the facts of what spurred the attack too. She asked why Metcalf was “rolling up on somebody and being like, ‘Get out!'”

The lawmaker said Metcalf was emboldened to confront Anthony because “this is the culture that is being instigated,” where White people are “gettin’ real bold with us right now.”

Crockett’s comments were made on the same ay Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported she heard “shocking racially-charged comments” from Anthony supporters in front of the McKinney, Texas courthouse.

Fox News rolled a clip of a Black woman ranting into several TV cameras that the case was a “legal lynching.”

The woman then accused Metcalf and his twin brother of being “domestic, racist terrorists” while waving her finger. Another woman nodded her approval behind her, and a man sounded like he shouted approvingly, “They is!”

Fox News followed those comments with a part of the impact statement from Jeff Metcalf, the father of the murdered young man.

“This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about both,” Metcalf said.

Watch above.

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