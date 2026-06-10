Department of Homeland Security boss Markwayne Mullin raged against Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday, saying he has “zero respect” for the New York City mayor that he dubbed a “socialist communist.”

Appearing on Fox News, Mullin was asked by America Reports co-host John Roberts what he would say to the Big Apple mayor after Mamdani called ICE raids “cruel” and “inhumane.”

Mullin attacked Mamdani out of the gate.

“First of all, Mamdani is a socialist communist that I have zero respect for,” Mullin said. “He’s running a great city by allowing lawless activity to continue to run rampant on the streets.”

He added: “What we’re doing is we are going after the worst of the worst, no matter where they’re at, and that’s including in New York, and Mamdani can’t do a thing about it because we’re going to enforce laws, not pick and choose which laws we are going to enforce like he chooses.”

Read the exchange here:

JOHN ROBERTS: Mr. Secretary, as you proceed now fully funded into the future, one of the things that’s being talked about is because of the intransigence of New York State and New York City officials cooperating with ice, that ice may surge agents into the New York area to apprehend people who are in this country illegally. New York City Mayor Mamdani is coming up against it. Listen to what he said the other day. MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI (on tape) We have heard time and again threats of increases in immigration enforcement across our city. I want to be very clear about the fact that I believe that ICE raids are cruel. They are inhumane, they do nothing to serve the interests of public safety. JOHN ROBERTS: We were talking to Tom Homan, the border czar, earlier this week and he said the fact that New York is not cooperating with ICE is endangering the public. What do you say to the mayor? MARKWAYNE MULLIN: He’ absolutely correct. First of all, Mamdani is a socialist communist that I have zero respect for. He’s running a great city by allowing lawless activity to continue to run rampant on the streets. President Trump ran on the fact that he’s going to restore law back in American cities, even in sanctuary cities. I have said this multiple times. I don’t care if it’s a red state or a blue state. We’re going to protect the homeland and what happens in these sanctuary cities, like what Mamdani is running, is that the criminals go to the safe haven in New York City, but they disperse throughout other parts of the city or the state and other parts of the country and continue this criminal activity. So we’re are going to go where the heart of the crime is. Listen, 98% of the American people — President Trump states this fact all the time — 98% of the American people are law abiding citizens. It’s the 2% that runs rampant and destroys our cities and our towns and our communities. And what we’re doing is we are going after the worst of the worst no matter where they’re at and that’s including in New York and Mamdani can’t do a thing about it because we’re going to enforce laws, not pick and choose which laws we are going to enforce like he chooses.

Mullin’s remarks come days after Border Czar Tom Homan said that his plan to put “more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City” would soon be enacted, claiming he was “keeping my promise” to New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) after she signed anti-ICE legislation.

“I made her a promise,” Homan said earlier this week on Fox & Friends. “You are going to see more ICE agents than you have ever seen in New York City. And it’s coming. I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming. I’m keeping my promise. We are going to send more ICE agents to New York because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.”

Mamdani and Mullin’s boss, President Donald Trump, have enjoyed something of a bromance since Mamdani moved into Gracie Mansion, with the two famously lavishing praise on each other during a meeting in the Oval Office back in November.

“I think, hopefully, you’re gonna have a really great mayor, and the better he does, the happier I am, I will say,” Trump said at the time. “There’s no difference in party, there’s no difference in anything, and we’re gonna be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true — having a strong and very safe New York.”

The two kept the relationship going by regularly exchanging text messages and met in White House a second time, where Mamdani came with some mock headlines praising Trump for supporting a housing boom in NYC.

Watch above via Fox News.

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