Mark Levin Rips Trump for ‘Bashing’ Netanyahu and Being ‘Deeply Desperate’ to Strike Iran Deal

MAGA fan Mark Levin called out President Donald Trump for “bashing” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — both behind closed doors and in the press — because he is “deeply desperate” to cut a deal to end the Iran war.

Levin said he didn’t like what Trump is doing one bit on his syndicated radio program on Monday.

“I don’t know why the president of the United States feels the need to keep going to left-wing reporters and talking about confidential conversations he has with the prime minister of Israel,” Levin said. “And I don’t know why he keeps bashing the Prime Minister of Israel, who’s trying to protect his country and his own people.”

He added, “Just a few weeks ago, their fighter jets were fighting right alongside ours. The Mossad was working with the CIA. And of course, the prime minister was working with the resident in what was a spectacular military operation.”

Listen to the full audio here:

Levin’s comments come after Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported Trump “lashed out” at Netanyahu over Israel’s military operation in Lebanon last week.

Ravid then reported that last weekend, Trump told him he would press Netanyahu “not to retaliate” after Iran fired missiles at Israel; Trump later in the day said Israel would have “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump told FT. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Levin slammed Ravid, saying he’s become Trump’s go-to guy for leaks. He also said it was “ridiculous” for Trump to press Israel to fight a “defensive war.”

“I know the president is deeply desperate for a deal. The Iranians know he’s deeply desperate for a deal. The whole world knows he’s deeply desperate for a deal. Got it,” Levin said. “But the problem is, the state of Israel is in the neighborhood.”

He then said a moment later, “I don’t know why we beat up on an ally like this, after praising them and embracing them and supporting them.”

Levin’s criticism stands out, considering he has been one of Trump’s biggest supporters during his second term. He hailed Trump as the “first Jewish president” during a Hanukkah celebration last year, and he applauded Trump’s decision to attack Iran more recently.

Trump has also publicly supported Levin, calling him “THE GREAT ONE” and urging MAGA fans to watch Levin’s Fox News program. The president also said Levin’s critics, like Megyn Kelly, were simply “jealous” haters.

Levin on Monday said he doesn’t like the new approach Trump has to Israel — but that he also believes it will be ineffective.

“I don’t think Netanyahu is going to be pushed into submission. He can’t,” Levin said. “The stakes are way too high.”

Listen above.

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