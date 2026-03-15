Trump Defends ‘THE GREAT ONE’ Mark Levin Amid Feud With Megyn Kelly: Only ‘Jealous’ Critics With Little ‘Sway’ Would Attack Him

President Donald Trump posted a lengthy defense of Mark Levin on Sunday night, calling the Fox News host a “Great American Patriot” who is getting unfairly maligned by critics who are “jealous and angry Human Beings.”

The president gave Levin the big vote of confidence in a post on Truth Social.

“Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country,” Trump started off by saying. “Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, ‘THE GREAT ONE,’ conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity.”

His post came hours after Megyn Kelly took her rivalry with Levin to a new level — or a new low — by branding him “Micropenis Mark.” That shot followed Levin calling Kelly an “emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck.”

Their feud has been going on for months now, and Kelly called out Levin recently when she ripped Trump for striking Iran. She said on March 2 that Operation Epic Fury was “Israel’s war” and that “Mark Levin wanted it.”

Trump — while not singling Kelly or anyone else out by name — made it clear he was on Team Levin on Sunday:

Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing.

That came right after Trump wrote, “When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose ‘sway’ is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish.”

Trump’s defense comes after the Life, Liberty & Levin host has been one of the president’s biggest supporters in the media in recent years.

Levin hailed Trump as the “first Jewish president” at a Hanukkah celebration last December, and he recently shredded Kelly and Tucker Carlson for their opposition to the war against Iran.

Trump on Sunday night said that beyond Levin’s “wonderful” family, the only thing he cares about is “GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA!”

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