50,000 Californians Evacuated As Chemical Tank Overheats And Officials Fear Massive Explosion

Officials in Southern California have ordered 50,000 people to evacuate as temperatures rise inside a toxic chemical tank, raising concerns of a massive leak or catastrophic explosion.

The situation is happening in Garden Grove, CA, near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, which are both outside the evacuation zone and remain open.

CNN’s Rafael Romo said the tank is owned by an aerospace company, and initially, authorities thought they had the temperature under control.

“Evacuation orders were initially issued for the area around the plant on Thursday, but they were lifted that night after the vapor conditions improved,” Romo said. “As crews tried to remove and contain the chemical known as methyl methacrylate, or MMA, they realize that the tank had a damaged valve so the chemical could not be removed, which prompted authorities to reinstate evacuation orders.”

Romo said emergency crews were working nonstop to prevent the overheating tank from leaking or triggering what what officials warned “could be a catastrophic explosion.”

Incident commander Chief Craig Covey told CNN, “Yesterday afternoon. I did report that we had some positive intel and that the tanks were stable and we were keeping the temperature cool, and actually we thought we were reducing it a little bit. Unfortunately, I have to say, ‘thought.’ Those temperatures we are doing is via drone, doing external readings on the…vessel. Unfortunately, I do have to report that the temperature was 90 degrees yesterday morning. It was 77 degrees when we backed out. It’s been averaging about a degree an hour, increasing.”

Romo reported that MMA can cause “major respiratory issues, including significant irritation to the lungs and nasal passages, as well as dizziness and nausea.”

“In a statement, GKN Aerospace, the company that owns the plant, apologized, quote, ‘For the significant disruption to the many local residents and businesses who have had to be evacuated. We are fully focused on working with emergency services, specialized hazardous material teams and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the local community, our employees and everyone else involved,’ the company said,” according to Romo.

“Chief Covey with the Orange County Fire Authority said that if efforts to cool the tank fail…two possible scenarios include the tank cracking and leaking 7,000 gallons of MMA into the surrounding parking lot, or worse, the container could explode,” Romo reported.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!