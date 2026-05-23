DOJ Website Erases Detailed Charges Against J6 Rioters In Push To Remove ‘Partisan Propaganda’

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has erased hundreds of press releases from its website that detailed the charges against January 6 Capitol rioters — information the DOJ deemed “partisan propaganda.”

“We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden administration. We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda,” the DOJ Rapid Response X account declared Friday.

Nothing “quiet” about it. We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden administration. We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda. https://t.co/J9WUtgHfen — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) May 23, 2026

The move came just days after the DOJ announced it was creating a $1.8 billion taxpayer-backed “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to pay restitution to anyone who felt they were wronged by the federal government. Critics, including congressional Republicans, have called it a “slush fund” for Trump allies, including the rioters that he pardoned.

Rioter Brandon Fellows told CNN this week that he was requesting $30 million from the fund for “wrongful imprisonment.” Also seeking compensation were MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said he lost $400 million from “persecution” while trying to prove the 2020 election results were rigged, as well as former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo, who’s seeking a $2.7 million payout.

NBC News reported that the vast majority of press releases on the defendants had been removed by Friday evening. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has not ruled out paying J6ers over their incarcerations.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) introduced a bill Wednesday to prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used to pay anyone claiming money from the fund.

Fitzpatrick said in a statement, “Taxpayer dollars will not become a discretionary payout fund. Transparency is not optional. Accountability is not negotiable.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement, “So, the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong — Take your pick.”

Other Republicans who have come out against the “slush fund” are Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA).

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