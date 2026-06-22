Vice President JD Vance said Monday the U.S. has made significant progress in its talks with Iran — stating that Iran has agreed to allow UN weapons inspectors into the country.

In a news conference Monday from the summit in Switzerland, the vice president said Iran will allow inspectors from the UN-affiliated International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit — in what he billed as a “major milestone.”

“This is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans,” Vance said. “The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That’s exactly what we asked to happen.”

Vance billed Sunday — which was the first day of the talks in Switzerland — as “a very, very good day” for the United States. He said the two sides also “built a mechanism” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and hashed out some of the specifics on how they might handle breaches in the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Still, Vance made clear there is work to be done.

“The way that I think about it is very simple,” Vance said. “We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal. The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house. But we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people. I think it’s important for all of us to appreciate how much was done, but honestly there is still a lot to do as we continue to make progress on the nuclear talks, on the economic talks, as we continued to de-mine the straits and ensure that that flow of traffic continues to pick back up. A lot of progress, but still some work to do and we’re very committed to doing exactly that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!