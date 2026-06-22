Alan Greenspan, the celebrated economist and former Federal Reserve chairman who served under four presidents, has died, The Washington Post reported on Monday. He was 100 years old.

“He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” his wife, NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell, said in a statement to WaPo. “To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984.”

Mitchell said Greenspan died of complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Greenspan was appointed as Fed chairman by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1987. He remained in the post until 2006 for the second-longest tenure in Federal Reserve history.

Just two years after he left the Fed, the U.S. was hit by the Great Recession of 2008.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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