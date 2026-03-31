Army Suspends Crew Responsible for Flyover at Kid Rock’s House: Report

The U.S. Army has reportedly suspended the helicopter crew that was responsible for the viral flyover at the Kid Rock’s home in Tennessee.

The decision stemmed from a video Kid Rock posted on social media Saturday. In the video, an Apache helicopter was shown hovering above the musician’s backyard. Kid Rock stood there, next to a replica Statue of Liberty, saluting the chopper before it flew away.

Included in the post was a caption that read, “This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

On Monday, Reuters national security correspondent Idrees Ali revealed that the Army had launched an investigation into the frivolous use of a military aircraft.

According to a report from NBC News, a U.S. official confirmed that the crew aboard the helicopter has been suspended for the incident. The report added:

The Army later identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the Nashville area and stated that “appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.” A military spokesperson said Monday that the helicopters flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area. “Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” the Army said in a statement Monday. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”

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