Whitney Cummings Mercilessly Roasts Trump — In Between Getting Stepped on By View Hosts

Raunchy superstar roast comic Whitney Cummings relentlessly bombarded President Donald Trump — in between having her The View co-hosts stepping all over her jokes.

Fans know her as a touring comic and mainstay of brutal celebrity roasts who has also starred in numerous films and TV shows, but news junkies might remember her edgy outburst on CNN’s New Years Eve special last year.

Cummings filled in for the absent Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, during which she spent several minutes trying to complete jokes while Whoopi Goldberg and her comrades kept interrupting her:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I can’t say it enough because I just want to let you all know, just so you know I’m not just saying it’s not his house. Other people have said it too.

WHITNEY CUMMINGS: Also, building, like, a ballroom. Ballrooms are for dancing–

SUNNY HOSTIN: But there’s a bunker underneath there–.

(CROSSTALK).

WHITNEY CUMMINGS: I know, but I just mean it’s like for doing the Cha Cha, the Tango, the Rumba,–.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: It’s not his! It doesn’t matter what any of the, it is not his house! It is owned by the federal government, making it, making public property. It’s not personal property of the sitting president. Every president gets to live there while he’s there. This is not his!

I don’t understand. You were saying, why isn’t anybody saying, well, I’m saying you can’t destroy, this is public property. If I went out and destroyed public property, they would put me in jail.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Congress isn’t doing doing anything.

JOY BEHAR: They let him get away with everything.

Congress isn’t doing anything, but you do have certain litigation, there are historic societies, architectural societies that are suing him.

What is shocking to me is the fact that underneath this- (Bunker.) No, underneath the ballroom is a military bunker.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yes, that’s what I’m talking about!

…

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The message is also to you all, he thinks he’s going to be here. He thinks he is going to here as president. Why build a bunker?

WHITNEY CUMMINGS: And also, why pretend you’re going to have a ballroom with dancing that is, you know, the tango, the cha-cha, when you’re trying to deport the people that are actually good at those dances!

(LAUGHTER).

You can clip. It’s okay.

JOY BEHAR: Whitney, Whitney, do the dance with me, come on!

(DOES TRUMP DANCE) That’s the dance. I don’t know what they played at Epstein Island, so I’m not sure what that is.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I’m just saying, it’s not his house. This is the people’s house.