‘Astounding’: The World Gushes Over Heroic Man Who Disarmed Australian Hanukkah Shooter

The world is uniting to marvel at the heroism of a man who disarmed one of the perpetrators of Sunday evening’s heinous attack on a group of Jews celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Australia’s Bondi Beach.

The man — identified by Australia’s 7NEWS as Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner — can be seen sneaking around a car to take one of the shooters by surprise from behind in a widely circulated video of the attack. Ahmed subsequently wrestled the shooter’s weapon away from him. According to reports, Ahmed himself was reportedly shot himself and is receiving treatment.

Around the world, observers were taken aback by and gushed over Ahmed’s courage:

This is one of the most heroic acts I’ve seen in my life. It’s so rare to see true courage, this is it. pic.twitter.com/fEdzAoqw9Y — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 14, 2025

This is one of the most heroic things I’ve ever seen. Risking his own life to save others. What an astounding act of courage. Who is this guy? https://t.co/w4X1yyxjqe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2025

Extraordinary courage from Ahmed El Ahmad, a Muslim, 43-year-old father of two, who bravely risked his life to save his neighbors celebrating Hanukkah. Praying for his full & speedy recovery. And so deeply inspired by his example. pic.twitter.com/HTeLRTlbFV — Brad Lander (@bradlander) December 14, 2025

Brave Aussie man attacks armed terrorist at Holocaust attack, disarms him. Hero: pic.twitter.com/W0RDF1n1rr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2025

The bystander is Ahmed Al Ahmed and he’s a hero. https://t.co/CLG1O9Fift — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) December 14, 2025

Give this man honorary American citizenship, the Medal of Freedom, a lifetime pass to Dollywood, and free food and drink at any restaurant for life What an absolute hero https://t.co/FPNGzm77hL — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 14, 2025

This is the face of a hero. Ahmed al Ahmed is the Muslim fruit shop owner who tackled one of the armed Islamic terrorists tonight in Bondi. As he did, a second jihadi fired from a bridge, shooting him twice. He is now undergoing surgery. Pray for his full recovery. pic.twitter.com/eVSHqDlADr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 14, 2025

This man is a hero… his brave intervention may have saved many lives. Everyday people, with no warning, often step up and lead with courage. I’m reminded of the passengers on FL 93 on 9/11. Their memory never ceases to inspire. https://t.co/fe5EFwTSs7 — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) December 14, 2025

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” This good man did something. https://t.co/A9vq3MT75A — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) December 14, 2025

God bless this hero for his quick action in stopping one of the shooters in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Australia, and God bless the loved ones of those killed in this evil attack. https://t.co/CTs7Nrd4Kz — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 14, 2025

Australian authorities say that 11 people were murdered by the attackers. One gunman was killed during the attack, and another is reportedly in critical condition.