‘It’s the Jews’ Fault!’ Dave Portnoy Goes OFF After Australian Hanukkah Shooting

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sounded off about the attack on Jews celebrating the first night of Hannukah on Australia’s Bondi Beach Sunday evening, lamenting that it’s “not surprising” given the rising tide of anti-Semitism across the world.

“I mean, it’s sadness, it’s tragic. And there’s a lot of tragic news. I actually tweeted out, I mean, between this, between Brown University, the Syria attacks, you don’t even want to turn on the TV. I wish I could say I’m shocked or surprised, but attacks like these seem borderline inevitable with what’s going on in the world,” mused Portnoy after being asked for his thoughts on the tragedy by Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “It’s tragic and it’s sad, but not surprising. And that in itself is probably, you know, the the saddest part of it that I’m not surprised.”

Doocy followed up by nothing that Portnoy has been “on the receiving end” of anti-Semitism and asking why he believes that none of it is surprising.

Portnoy replied:

Well, because I see, you know, people are doing, being anti Semitic just openly, and there doesn’t seem to be a whole heck of a lot of pushback. There seems to be a lot of excuses for it. If Jews-, anti-Semitic attacks, whatever, Jews deserved it. If Jews retaliate, it’s the Jews’ fault. No matter what it is, it’s the Jews’ fault. So that is the world we live in right now, and people want to make excuses or say, you know, minimize it. It-, I’ve seen it increase over the last couple of years, and I’ve been a victim, if you want to call it. I have pretty thick skin. I’ve said it over and over, but no matter what the Jews do right now, it’s their fault. Colleges, what other-, you see colleges where Jews are openly being intimidated on campus and administrators do nothing, and just allow it and it just increases, and increases, increases. We’ve got a guy, one of the biggest scumbags of all all time, this kid Mo Khan, who went into a bar I owned and had a sign, F the Jews, and people make like a hero out of them. The kid who’s, who threw pennies at me and screamed at me anti-Semitic stuff, got forty, fifty thousand dollars in a fundraiser. There’s online bloggers, people who are openly saying radically, like anti-Semitic stuff and being accepted as part of the mainstream. So does this shock me? No, it’s inevitable. You have a governor or excuse me, a mayor now in New York City who refuses to, you know, say that globalized intifada is bad. So, I mean, if it just keeps building, and building, and building, things like this happen. So, no, it doesn’t surprise me. What has to happen in my mind is normal, rational-thinking people all have to show support and be like enough. Like if you’re going around praising Hitler like some UFC fighter and the crowd is cheering them, you have a real problem. So the normal people, who I still think there’s a lot of them, have to loudly, just like if it was a different race or gender, be like, “What are we doing? You’re a jerk, you’re a piece of crap, we’re gonna alienate you and punish you for these views and push it back into the corners where it belongs.”

Watch above via Fox News.